All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12107 El Dorado Ave 28.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12107 El Dorado Ave 28
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

12107 El Dorado Ave 28

12107 El Dorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12107 El Dorado Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
12107 El Dorado - Property Id: 296002

12107 El Dorado Ave, Sylmar CA 91342.
$1,625 per month.
Security Deposit based on credit.

A Cozy 1 Bed, 1 Bath apartment. Newly remodeled apartment with several luxury upgrades, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and lavish light fixtures. The unit also has a balcony. The kitchen has a bar area, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances included: Stove, over the range microwave, and refrigerator. The restroom was been renovated as well. Brand new vanity and sink is located outside of the restroom. Wall air conditioner included.
Shared pool and laundry on the property.
Property is located in a convenient way to allow freeway access and public transportation.
Pets are welcome with required deposit.
Please call or text for a faster response Tim 213-842-9104
Owner pays for water ant trash. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296002
Property Id 296002

(RLNE5839507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 have any available units?
12107 El Dorado Ave 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 have?
Some of 12107 El Dorado Ave 28's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 currently offering any rent specials?
12107 El Dorado Ave 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 is pet friendly.
Does 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 offer parking?
No, 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 does not offer parking.
Does 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 have a pool?
Yes, 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 has a pool.
Does 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 have accessible units?
No, 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12107 El Dorado Ave 28 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College