12107 El Dorado Ave 28

12107 El Dorado Ave, Sylmar CA 91342.

$1,625 per month.

Security Deposit based on credit.



A Cozy 1 Bed, 1 Bath apartment. Newly remodeled apartment with several luxury upgrades, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and lavish light fixtures. The unit also has a balcony. The kitchen has a bar area, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances included: Stove, over the range microwave, and refrigerator. The restroom was been renovated as well. Brand new vanity and sink is located outside of the restroom. Wall air conditioner included.

Shared pool and laundry on the property.

Property is located in a convenient way to allow freeway access and public transportation.

Pets are welcome with required deposit.

Please call or text for a faster response Tim 213-842-9104

Owner pays for water ant trash. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.

