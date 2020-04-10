1210 S Shenandoah Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

FOR LEASE $3399/mo Unfurnished, 2br 2ba condominium in coveted 90035 Westside, just south of Beverly Hills. Traditional and Elegant building. Security. Very few units. Spacious. Hardwood floors. Laundry with Washer and Dryer inside unit. 2 car gated and covered underground parking. Available to see begining 3/15/19. Building is extremely quiet and private. 2nd floor with balconies in the Living Room and Master Bedroom over looking a tranquil-Parisian style garden. 1 medium pet or 2 small pets under 25lbs allowed with additional security deposit. Excellent value. Move-in ready. Lovely landlord/owner. For more details text or email . VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT when publicised in the press and MLS. Excellent area for walking and biking and using public transportation. Walk to temples, churches, restaurants, parks, shops, and schools.