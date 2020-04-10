All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

1210 S Shenandoah Street

1210 South Shenandoah Street
Location

1210 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
FOR LEASE $3399/mo Unfurnished, 2br 2ba condominium in coveted 90035 Westside, just south of Beverly Hills. Traditional and Elegant building. Security. Very few units. Spacious. Hardwood floors. Laundry with Washer and Dryer inside unit. 2 car gated and covered underground parking. Available to see begining 3/15/19. Building is extremely quiet and private. 2nd floor with balconies in the Living Room and Master Bedroom over looking a tranquil-Parisian style garden. 1 medium pet or 2 small pets under 25lbs allowed with additional security deposit. Excellent value. Move-in ready. Lovely landlord/owner. For more details text or email . VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT when publicised in the press and MLS. Excellent area for walking and biking and using public transportation. Walk to temples, churches, restaurants, parks, shops, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 S Shenandoah Street have any available units?
1210 S Shenandoah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 S Shenandoah Street have?
Some of 1210 S Shenandoah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 S Shenandoah Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 S Shenandoah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 S Shenandoah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 S Shenandoah Street is pet friendly.
Does 1210 S Shenandoah Street offer parking?
Yes, 1210 S Shenandoah Street offers parking.
Does 1210 S Shenandoah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 S Shenandoah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 S Shenandoah Street have a pool?
No, 1210 S Shenandoah Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 S Shenandoah Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 S Shenandoah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 S Shenandoah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 S Shenandoah Street has units with dishwashers.
