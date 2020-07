Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**



All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **



Large, recently renovated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath unit with parking included and laundry on site.



Huge open floor plan with large living room/common area, newly renovated kitchen with appliances.



Each bedroom is large and some have walk in closets!



A must see! 1 year lease. Pets OK with $600 pet deposit.