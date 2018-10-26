All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 121 MAST Mall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
121 MAST Mall
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

121 MAST Mall

121 Mast Mall · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 Mast Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Great mix of contemporary and traditional exterior on the exclusive Silver Strand. 3-story soaring ceilings grace this home with living room with 2 fireplaces, raised dining room which flows into a good-sized kitchen. Convenient ground floor family room. Patio doors off the living room lead to a south-facing patio with firepit. Bedroom level has a loft-style office, huge master bedroom, and bath as well as two other bedrooms that share a bath. Top floor offers a bedroom with a 1/2 bath which leads to outside deck. Close to the beach, Marina and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 MAST Mall have any available units?
121 MAST Mall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 MAST Mall have?
Some of 121 MAST Mall's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 MAST Mall currently offering any rent specials?
121 MAST Mall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 MAST Mall pet-friendly?
No, 121 MAST Mall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 121 MAST Mall offer parking?
Yes, 121 MAST Mall offers parking.
Does 121 MAST Mall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 MAST Mall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 MAST Mall have a pool?
No, 121 MAST Mall does not have a pool.
Does 121 MAST Mall have accessible units?
No, 121 MAST Mall does not have accessible units.
Does 121 MAST Mall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 MAST Mall has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College