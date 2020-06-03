All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

121 Fowling St 121

121 Fowling Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Fowling Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex/triplex home property rental on a vibrant and very walkable Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Playa Del Rey. This property comes furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished for $4,500). It’s close to Playa Del Rey Beach.

This spacious home features tile flooring, recessed lighting, big windows, and jetted tub. Its lovely and large kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, refrigerator, trash compactor, and microwave. A vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo enclosed in sliding clear glass panel.

In-unit (located outside the unit) washer and dryer are also available along with air conditioning and central forced-air heating. Outside has a fenced yard that the tenant must take care of. This unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub, food, restaurants, etc.

It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. There are 1-car covered garage and on-street parking. There’s also storage at the garage.

Renter pays landscaping, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will take responsibility for the water, gas, electricity, cable, cleaning, Internet, sewage, and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
115 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
108/358 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile
7 Culver Blvd - 1.1 mile

(RLNE5803945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Fowling St 121 have any available units?
121 Fowling St 121 has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Fowling St 121 have?
Some of 121 Fowling St 121's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Fowling St 121 currently offering any rent specials?
121 Fowling St 121 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Fowling St 121 pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Fowling St 121 is pet friendly.
Does 121 Fowling St 121 offer parking?
Yes, 121 Fowling St 121 does offer parking.
Does 121 Fowling St 121 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Fowling St 121 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Fowling St 121 have a pool?
No, 121 Fowling St 121 does not have a pool.
Does 121 Fowling St 121 have accessible units?
No, 121 Fowling St 121 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Fowling St 121 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Fowling St 121 has units with dishwashers.
