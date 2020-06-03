121 Fowling St 121

Amenities

Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex/triplex home property rental on a vibrant and very walkable Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Playa Del Rey. This property comes furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished for $4,500). It’s close to Playa Del Rey Beach.



This spacious home features tile flooring, recessed lighting, big windows, and jetted tub. Its lovely and large kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, refrigerator, trash compactor, and microwave. A vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo enclosed in sliding clear glass panel.



In-unit (located outside the unit) washer and dryer are also available along with air conditioning and central forced-air heating. Outside has a fenced yard that the tenant must take care of. This unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub, food, restaurants, etc.



It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. There are 1-car covered garage and on-street parking. There’s also storage at the garage.



Renter pays landscaping, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will take responsibility for the water, gas, electricity, cable, cleaning, Internet, sewage, and trash.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



