1206 Tamarind Ave

Amenities
Come see this unfurnished 1,200 square foot single family home in the Hollywood Studio District neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 driveway parking spots. It is a 19-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Hollywood / Vine Station. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home features central A/C and gas fireplace for climate control and hardwood floors all throughout excluding the tiled kitchen and bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and have ample closet storage space. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.
Walk score: 84
Nearby parks:
Hollywood Playground, Hollywood Recreation Center and Lemon Grove Park
Nearby Schools:
Hollywood Primary Center - 0.13 miles, 7/10
STEM Academy at Bernstein High - 0.33 miles, 6/10
Citizens Of The World Charter School Silver Lake - 0.66 miles, 6/10
Santa Monica Boulevard Community Charter School - 0.31 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
DASH Hollywood/Wilshire - 0.2 miles
DASH Hollywood - 0.2 miles
2 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4668498)