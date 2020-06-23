1206 Tamarind Ave

Amenities

Come see this unfurnished 1,200 square foot single family home in the Hollywood Studio District neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 driveway parking spots. It is a 19-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Hollywood / Vine Station. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home features central A/C and gas fireplace for climate control and hardwood floors all throughout excluding the tiled kitchen and bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and have ample closet storage space. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.



Walk score: 84



Nearby parks:

Hollywood Playground, Hollywood Recreation Center and Lemon Grove Park



Nearby Schools:

Hollywood Primary Center - 0.13 miles, 7/10

STEM Academy at Bernstein High - 0.33 miles, 6/10

Citizens Of The World Charter School Silver Lake - 0.66 miles, 6/10

Santa Monica Boulevard Community Charter School - 0.31 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

DASH Hollywood/Wilshire - 0.2 miles

DASH Hollywood - 0.2 miles

2 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



