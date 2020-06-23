All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 Tamarind Ave

1206 N Tamarind Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1206 N Tamarind Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
Come see this unfurnished 1,200 square foot single family home in the Hollywood Studio District neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 driveway parking spots. It is a 19-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Hollywood / Vine Station. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home features central A/C and gas fireplace for climate control and hardwood floors all throughout excluding the tiled kitchen and bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and have ample closet storage space. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Walk score: 84

Nearby parks:
Hollywood Playground, Hollywood Recreation Center and Lemon Grove Park

Nearby Schools:
Hollywood Primary Center - 0.13 miles, 7/10
STEM Academy at Bernstein High - 0.33 miles, 6/10
Citizens Of The World Charter School Silver Lake - 0.66 miles, 6/10
Santa Monica Boulevard Community Charter School - 0.31 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
DASH Hollywood/Wilshire - 0.2 miles
DASH Hollywood - 0.2 miles
2 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Tamarind Ave have any available units?
1206 Tamarind Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Tamarind Ave have?
Some of 1206 Tamarind Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Tamarind Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Tamarind Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Tamarind Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Tamarind Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1206 Tamarind Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Tamarind Ave offers parking.
Does 1206 Tamarind Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Tamarind Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Tamarind Ave have a pool?
No, 1206 Tamarind Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Tamarind Ave have accessible units?
No, 1206 Tamarind Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Tamarind Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Tamarind Ave has units with dishwashers.
