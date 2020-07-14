All apartments in Los Angeles
1206 North Park Western Drive - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

1206 North Park Western Drive - 1

1206 West Park Western Drive · (310) 294-8722
Location

1206 West Park Western Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome To Sunny San Pedro! This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment is conveniently located moments away from the 110 Freeway, as well as tons of shopping, dinning, and entertainment!! The property features Tile Flooring, Granite Counter-tops, and Washer/Dryer (Gas)Hook-Ups. The property also comes with a large shared patio space, ideal for firing up the grill on a summers day. One parking spot for your convenience also come with this property.

**This Property is Self Showing So You Can Schedule To See It At Your Convenience By Simply Registering Via Our Website At Harborpm.com**

**No Pets Please**

***If You have Questions Regarding the Application Process Please Contact Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text at (310) 200-5584**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 have any available units?
1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 North Park Western Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
