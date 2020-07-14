1206 North Park Western Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Welcome To Sunny San Pedro! This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment is conveniently located moments away from the 110 Freeway, as well as tons of shopping, dinning, and entertainment!! The property features Tile Flooring, Granite Counter-tops, and Washer/Dryer (Gas)Hook-Ups. The property also comes with a large shared patio space, ideal for firing up the grill on a summers day. One parking spot for your convenience also come with this property.



**This Property is Self Showing So You Can Schedule To See It At Your Convenience By Simply Registering Via Our Website At Harborpm.com**



**No Pets Please**



***If You have Questions Regarding the Application Process Please Contact Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text at (310) 200-5584**