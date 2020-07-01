Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12051 Falcon Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12051 Falcon Ridge Way
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12051 Falcon Ridge Way
12051 Falcon Ridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
12051 Falcon Ridge Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Leased before processing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12051 Falcon Ridge Way have any available units?
12051 Falcon Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12051 Falcon Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
12051 Falcon Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12051 Falcon Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 12051 Falcon Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12051 Falcon Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 12051 Falcon Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 12051 Falcon Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12051 Falcon Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12051 Falcon Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 12051 Falcon Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 12051 Falcon Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 12051 Falcon Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12051 Falcon Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12051 Falcon Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12051 Falcon Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12051 Falcon Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College