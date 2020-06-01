12049 IREDELL Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace range

Available Immediately! This striking and private single-level contemporary home in Fryman Estates represents a unique opportunity to lease an incredible architecturally significant home designed by Paul Williams and Howard Frank. Fantastic natural light from multiple skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows complement a voluminous open floor plan. The home features oversized bedrooms and living areas in over 4,000 square feet of living space. The open kitchen features Sub-zero and Miele appliances, granite countertops, as well as a sun-soaked breakfast room. Enormous master features a spacious walk-in closet, dressing area as well as dual vanities. The home also boasts abundant closet and storage space as well as many built-ins, two fireplaces and a very private rear yard with a heated pool. Close proximity to shopping, hiking, and easy Westside access. All this in the Carpenter Elementary school district.