12049 IREDELL Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

12049 IREDELL Street

12049 Iredell Street · No Longer Available
Location

12049 Iredell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Available Immediately! This striking and private single-level contemporary home in Fryman Estates represents a unique opportunity to lease an incredible architecturally significant home designed by Paul Williams and Howard Frank. Fantastic natural light from multiple skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows complement a voluminous open floor plan. The home features oversized bedrooms and living areas in over 4,000 square feet of living space. The open kitchen features Sub-zero and Miele appliances, granite countertops, as well as a sun-soaked breakfast room. Enormous master features a spacious walk-in closet, dressing area as well as dual vanities. The home also boasts abundant closet and storage space as well as many built-ins, two fireplaces and a very private rear yard with a heated pool. Close proximity to shopping, hiking, and easy Westside access. All this in the Carpenter Elementary school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12049 IREDELL Street have any available units?
12049 IREDELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12049 IREDELL Street have?
Some of 12049 IREDELL Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12049 IREDELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
12049 IREDELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12049 IREDELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 12049 IREDELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12049 IREDELL Street offer parking?
No, 12049 IREDELL Street does not offer parking.
Does 12049 IREDELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12049 IREDELL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12049 IREDELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 12049 IREDELL Street has a pool.
Does 12049 IREDELL Street have accessible units?
No, 12049 IREDELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12049 IREDELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12049 IREDELL Street has units with dishwashers.
