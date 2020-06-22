All apartments in Los Angeles
12048 IREDELL Street
12048 IREDELL Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12048 IREDELL Street

12048 Iredell Street · No Longer Available
Location

12048 Iredell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enter through a gated driveway to this secluded, estate. Located in coveted Fryman Estates area of Studio City. Designer done and fully furnished with attention to every detail throughout. Front loaded pool with spa, built in bbq, outdoor dining area and ample room for pool side entertaining. Dual level living rooms create separate spaces for entertaining or simply lounging and screening your favorite movie. 3 bedroom suites, 4 full baths plus powder room. Back yard is a park like setting with play ground and huge grassy area. Close to studios, restaurants and shopping. Available for Short or Long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12048 IREDELL Street have any available units?
12048 IREDELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12048 IREDELL Street have?
Some of 12048 IREDELL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12048 IREDELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
12048 IREDELL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12048 IREDELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 12048 IREDELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12048 IREDELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 12048 IREDELL Street does offer parking.
Does 12048 IREDELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12048 IREDELL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12048 IREDELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 12048 IREDELL Street has a pool.
Does 12048 IREDELL Street have accessible units?
No, 12048 IREDELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12048 IREDELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12048 IREDELL Street has units with dishwashers.
