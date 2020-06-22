12048 IREDELL Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enter through a gated driveway to this secluded, estate. Located in coveted Fryman Estates area of Studio City. Designer done and fully furnished with attention to every detail throughout. Front loaded pool with spa, built in bbq, outdoor dining area and ample room for pool side entertaining. Dual level living rooms create separate spaces for entertaining or simply lounging and screening your favorite movie. 3 bedroom suites, 4 full baths plus powder room. Back yard is a park like setting with play ground and huge grassy area. Close to studios, restaurants and shopping. Available for Short or Long term.