Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

12044 Hoffman Street

12044 Hoffman Street · No Longer Available
Location

12044 Hoffman Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Recently upgraded; a fabulous 3rd Floor 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom condominium in the most prime location of Studio City Grove steps away from CBS Studios. This wonderful spacious condo has an open floor plan with a lot of natural light through wide windows and French doors leading to the balcony overlooking Fryman Canyon & beyond which invites you to entertain or just unwind after a long working day. Enjoy this gourmet kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and an open granite countertop to the living and dining rooms with lime stone fireplace surround. The master suite includes an expansive bedroom along with its large double sink vanities, walk-in shower-case and spa tub bathroom with a large walk-in closet. In addition, the building offers a common conference room for meetings, a large gym with multiple varied machines to exercise with and a beautiful courtyard and fountains. This building has control access entrance with 24/7 security cameras and secured parking garage with two parking spaces. This wonderful condo is just minutes to walk to the most trendy restaurants, shopping and the best nightlife in Studio City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12044 Hoffman Street have any available units?
12044 Hoffman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12044 Hoffman Street have?
Some of 12044 Hoffman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12044 Hoffman Street currently offering any rent specials?
12044 Hoffman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12044 Hoffman Street pet-friendly?
No, 12044 Hoffman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12044 Hoffman Street offer parking?
Yes, 12044 Hoffman Street offers parking.
Does 12044 Hoffman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12044 Hoffman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12044 Hoffman Street have a pool?
No, 12044 Hoffman Street does not have a pool.
Does 12044 Hoffman Street have accessible units?
No, 12044 Hoffman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12044 Hoffman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12044 Hoffman Street has units with dishwashers.
