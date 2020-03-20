12044 Hoffman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities conference room courtyard elevator gym parking garage hot tub

Recently upgraded; a fabulous 3rd Floor 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom condominium in the most prime location of Studio City Grove steps away from CBS Studios. This wonderful spacious condo has an open floor plan with a lot of natural light through wide windows and French doors leading to the balcony overlooking Fryman Canyon & beyond which invites you to entertain or just unwind after a long working day. Enjoy this gourmet kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and an open granite countertop to the living and dining rooms with lime stone fireplace surround. The master suite includes an expansive bedroom along with its large double sink vanities, walk-in shower-case and spa tub bathroom with a large walk-in closet. In addition, the building offers a common conference room for meetings, a large gym with multiple varied machines to exercise with and a beautiful courtyard and fountains. This building has control access entrance with 24/7 security cameras and secured parking garage with two parking spaces. This wonderful condo is just minutes to walk to the most trendy restaurants, shopping and the best nightlife in Studio City.