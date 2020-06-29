12033 HAMMACK Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in "Del Rey" next to "Silicon Beach". Just a short 15 minute Bike-ride to Marina Del Rey & Playa Del Rey beach. Near the Marina 90 freeway & 405 freeway. Blocks from Play Vista Shopping & Parks. Second floor Master suite has high ceilings, new carpet, new paint, walk-in closet, recessed lighting, AC & remodeled bathroom. Home has central air/heat, large remodeled kitchen, open floor plan with extra natural light, large family room with wet bar, living room & dinning area with fireplace & hardwood floors. Cozy front porch, lush landscaping in secured & private backyard, garage, interior laundry room.Available now on 1 or 2 year lease.