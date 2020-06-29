All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
12033 HAMMACK Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

12033 HAMMACK Street

12033 Hammack Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Marina Del Rey
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

12033 Hammack Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in "Del Rey" next to "Silicon Beach". Just a short 15 minute Bike-ride to Marina Del Rey & Playa Del Rey beach. Near the Marina 90 freeway & 405 freeway. Blocks from Play Vista Shopping & Parks. Second floor Master suite has high ceilings, new carpet, new paint, walk-in closet, recessed lighting, AC & remodeled bathroom. Home has central air/heat, large remodeled kitchen, open floor plan with extra natural light, large family room with wet bar, living room & dinning area with fireplace & hardwood floors. Cozy front porch, lush landscaping in secured & private backyard, garage, interior laundry room.Available now on 1 or 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12033 HAMMACK Street have any available units?
12033 HAMMACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12033 HAMMACK Street have?
Some of 12033 HAMMACK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12033 HAMMACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
12033 HAMMACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12033 HAMMACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 12033 HAMMACK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12033 HAMMACK Street offer parking?
Yes, 12033 HAMMACK Street offers parking.
Does 12033 HAMMACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12033 HAMMACK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12033 HAMMACK Street have a pool?
No, 12033 HAMMACK Street does not have a pool.
Does 12033 HAMMACK Street have accessible units?
No, 12033 HAMMACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12033 HAMMACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12033 HAMMACK Street has units with dishwashers.
