120 South HEWITT Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

120 South HEWITT Street

120 South Hewitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
parking
Fantastic loft in the Gallery Lofts, located in the middle of the most trendy neighborhood of the DTLA Arts District, moments from Wurst Kuetche, Urth Cafe, Blue Bottle Coffee, Urban Radish, Bestia, Church & State, Little Bear, Arts District Dog Park, Little Tokyo, and the Gold Line. This unit has the most desirable exposure and superior views in the building; serenity of the Japanese temple on Hewitt St., and of the DTLA skyline. This is a loft in its original definition; open floor plan featuring red-brick wall and with modern upgrades incl. electric blinds, custom espresso colored cabinetry, custom pantry with built-in wine fridge, bedroom on 2nd story mezzanine with custom shoe closet and coat closet, immaculate light brown hardwood floors throughout, Caesarstone countertops in kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and top of the line washer & dryer. Rent includes 1 assigned parking space. AGENTS SEE PRIVATE AND SHOWING REMARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 South HEWITT Street have any available units?
120 South HEWITT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 South HEWITT Street have?
Some of 120 South HEWITT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 South HEWITT Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 South HEWITT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 South HEWITT Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 South HEWITT Street is pet friendly.
Does 120 South HEWITT Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 South HEWITT Street offers parking.
Does 120 South HEWITT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 South HEWITT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 South HEWITT Street have a pool?
No, 120 South HEWITT Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 South HEWITT Street have accessible units?
No, 120 South HEWITT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 South HEWITT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 South HEWITT Street has units with dishwashers.
