120 South HEWITT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator parking

Fantastic loft in the Gallery Lofts, located in the middle of the most trendy neighborhood of the DTLA Arts District, moments from Wurst Kuetche, Urth Cafe, Blue Bottle Coffee, Urban Radish, Bestia, Church & State, Little Bear, Arts District Dog Park, Little Tokyo, and the Gold Line. This unit has the most desirable exposure and superior views in the building; serenity of the Japanese temple on Hewitt St., and of the DTLA skyline. This is a loft in its original definition; open floor plan featuring red-brick wall and with modern upgrades incl. electric blinds, custom espresso colored cabinetry, custom pantry with built-in wine fridge, bedroom on 2nd story mezzanine with custom shoe closet and coat closet, immaculate light brown hardwood floors throughout, Caesarstone countertops in kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and top of the line washer & dryer. Rent includes 1 assigned parking space. AGENTS SEE PRIVATE AND SHOWING REMARKS!