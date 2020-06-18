120 E. R Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

HUGE LOT, MUST SEE! 2 BED SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE - This 728 square foot house sits on a 6,403 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded with new kitchen cabinets and includes refrigerator. Huge yard and 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hook ups. Nearby schools include Wilmington Christian School, Point Hope Learning Center, Broad Avenue Elementary School, and Banning High School. Nearby grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. Enjoy nearby parks like Banning Park, Drum Barracks and Harbor Park. Perfect home with all your needs. Pet friendly.



(RLNE5533202)