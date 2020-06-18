All apartments in Los Angeles
120 E. R Street

120 East R Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 East R Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

HUGE LOT, MUST SEE! 2 BED SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE - This 728 square foot house sits on a 6,403 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded with new kitchen cabinets and includes refrigerator. Huge yard and 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hook ups. Nearby schools include Wilmington Christian School, Point Hope Learning Center, Broad Avenue Elementary School, and Banning High School. Nearby grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. Enjoy nearby parks like Banning Park, Drum Barracks and Harbor Park. Perfect home with all your needs. Pet friendly.

(RLNE5533202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 E. R Street have any available units?
120 E. R Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 E. R Street have?
Some of 120 E. R Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 E. R Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 E. R Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 E. R Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 E. R Street is pet friendly.
Does 120 E. R Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 E. R Street offers parking.
Does 120 E. R Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 E. R Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 E. R Street have a pool?
No, 120 E. R Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 E. R Street have accessible units?
No, 120 E. R Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 E. R Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 E. R Street does not have units with dishwashers.
