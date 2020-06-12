11975 SUNSHINE Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this wonderful Mid Century home in the heart of Studio City. The furnished home features 5 beds and 3 baths with over 2,500 square feet of living space. It has a nice flowing open floor plan, oversized entertaining area, formal dining, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and a breakfast area. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, a resort style bathroom with dual sinks, an oversized shower and a large balcony with scenic hillside views. Other bedrooms are nicely sized with large windows. Enjoy the peaceful private backyard perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located to Carpenter School, Fryman Canyon, CBS Radford, access to West Hollywood and all the great shopping and dining on Ventura Blvd. Available March 10th.