Los Angeles, CA
11975 SUNSHINE Terrace
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

11975 SUNSHINE Terrace

11975 W Sunshine Ter · No Longer Available
Location

11975 W Sunshine Ter, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this wonderful Mid Century home in the heart of Studio City. The furnished home features 5 beds and 3 baths with over 2,500 square feet of living space. It has a nice flowing open floor plan, oversized entertaining area, formal dining, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and a breakfast area. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, a resort style bathroom with dual sinks, an oversized shower and a large balcony with scenic hillside views. Other bedrooms are nicely sized with large windows. Enjoy the peaceful private backyard perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located to Carpenter School, Fryman Canyon, CBS Radford, access to West Hollywood and all the great shopping and dining on Ventura Blvd. Available March 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace have any available units?
11975 SUNSHINE Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace have?
Some of 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11975 SUNSHINE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace offers parking.
Does 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace have a pool?
No, 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11975 SUNSHINE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
