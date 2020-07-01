All apartments in Los Angeles
11965 GORHAM Avenue

11965 Gorham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11965 Gorham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous condominium in the heart of Brentwood, short distance to the many cafes, restaurants, bars, shops health centers and schools on both Wilshire and San Vicente Boulevards. Very friendly community with Pool and Jacuzzi for your relaxing moments. Features:2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms (one en suite). Walk in closet in master bedroom. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances individually controlled heating and cooling. No carpet anywhere in the house. Small storage unit includes a Balcony. Available for 12 months lease or more. Please call for more details! Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the listing information. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11965 GORHAM Avenue have any available units?
11965 GORHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11965 GORHAM Avenue have?
Some of 11965 GORHAM Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11965 GORHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11965 GORHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11965 GORHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11965 GORHAM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11965 GORHAM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11965 GORHAM Avenue offers parking.
Does 11965 GORHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11965 GORHAM Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11965 GORHAM Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11965 GORHAM Avenue has a pool.
Does 11965 GORHAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11965 GORHAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11965 GORHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11965 GORHAM Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

