11965 GORHAM Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Fabulous condominium in the heart of Brentwood, short distance to the many cafes, restaurants, bars, shops health centers and schools on both Wilshire and San Vicente Boulevards. Very friendly community with Pool and Jacuzzi for your relaxing moments. Features:2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms (one en suite). Walk in closet in master bedroom. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances individually controlled heating and cooling. No carpet anywhere in the house. Small storage unit includes a Balcony. Available for 12 months lease or more. Please call for more details! Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the listing information. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals.