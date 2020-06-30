11956 Covello St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom luxury House in NoHo - Property Id: 171303



Must see to appreciate Fully Remodeled spacious house in North Hollywood with 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, Shaker stile white kitchen cabinets with Under cabinet lighting, fridge with ice maker, over the stove microwave hood, lazy Susan cabinets, plenty of storage with upper cabinets extending to dining area. modern bathrooms with jacuzzi in master bath, deep soaking tubs in others. Luxury vinyl tile floors throughout for durability and temper resistance.

cove lighting in living room for those moodie days. private side yard, plenty of parking on driveway. Nice quiet neighborhood, very nice neighbors. Central air conditioning, tankless water heater to provide endless hot water, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, fenced side yard for grilling and barbecuing, lighted landscape, pictures will tell you more than can be described. Please text for more information and questions. 818-926-2756 or hkmanagementinc@gmail.com

No Dogs Allowed



