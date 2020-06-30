All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

11956 Covello St

11956 Covello Street · No Longer Available
Location

11956 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom luxury House in NoHo - Property Id: 171303

Must see to appreciate Fully Remodeled spacious house in North Hollywood with 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, Shaker stile white kitchen cabinets with Under cabinet lighting, fridge with ice maker, over the stove microwave hood, lazy Susan cabinets, plenty of storage with upper cabinets extending to dining area. modern bathrooms with jacuzzi in master bath, deep soaking tubs in others. Luxury vinyl tile floors throughout for durability and temper resistance.
cove lighting in living room for those moodie days. private side yard, plenty of parking on driveway. Nice quiet neighborhood, very nice neighbors. Central air conditioning, tankless water heater to provide endless hot water, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, fenced side yard for grilling and barbecuing, lighted landscape, pictures will tell you more than can be described. Please text for more information and questions. 818-926-2756 or hkmanagementinc@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171303
Property Id 171303

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5367721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11956 Covello St have any available units?
11956 Covello St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11956 Covello St have?
Some of 11956 Covello St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11956 Covello St currently offering any rent specials?
11956 Covello St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11956 Covello St pet-friendly?
No, 11956 Covello St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11956 Covello St offer parking?
Yes, 11956 Covello St offers parking.
Does 11956 Covello St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11956 Covello St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11956 Covello St have a pool?
No, 11956 Covello St does not have a pool.
Does 11956 Covello St have accessible units?
No, 11956 Covello St does not have accessible units.
Does 11956 Covello St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11956 Covello St has units with dishwashers.

