Los Angeles, CA
11952 Culver Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

11952 Culver Drive

11952 Culver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11952 Culver Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CENTRALLY located & UPDATED 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME FOR LEASE..located in Culver City, on the Ballona Creek waterway and bike path that leads to the ocean and marina. Desirable Culver City neighborhood, 3-minute drive to LAX, the 90 and 405 freeway. 10 minute drive direct to the beach or downtown Culver City. Amazing ocean breeze comes straight from the creek into the house. Charming, cozy, recently remolded welcoming Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer and dryer. Chalet-like, wood adorned master bedroom with fireplace and french doors spilling out onto the private back patio with a beautiful arbor. Low maintenance front yard has a perfect porch to watch the sunset and enjoy the LA weather while appreciating a quiet street with no properties across street. Unique floorplan 2BR/1Bath plus 1BR/1Bth that can be accessed with a separate entrance or opened to the main house...lots of possibilites

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11952 Culver Drive have any available units?
11952 Culver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11952 Culver Drive have?
Some of 11952 Culver Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11952 Culver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11952 Culver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11952 Culver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11952 Culver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11952 Culver Drive offer parking?
No, 11952 Culver Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11952 Culver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11952 Culver Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11952 Culver Drive have a pool?
No, 11952 Culver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11952 Culver Drive have accessible units?
No, 11952 Culver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11952 Culver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11952 Culver Drive has units with dishwashers.

