11952 Culver Drive

CENTRALLY located & UPDATED 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME FOR LEASE..located in Culver City, on the Ballona Creek waterway and bike path that leads to the ocean and marina. Desirable Culver City neighborhood, 3-minute drive to LAX, the 90 and 405 freeway. 10 minute drive direct to the beach or downtown Culver City. Amazing ocean breeze comes straight from the creek into the house. Charming, cozy, recently remolded welcoming Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer and dryer. Chalet-like, wood adorned master bedroom with fireplace and french doors spilling out onto the private back patio with a beautiful arbor. Low maintenance front yard has a perfect porch to watch the sunset and enjoy the LA weather while appreciating a quiet street with no properties across street. Unique floorplan 2BR/1Bath plus 1BR/1Bth that can be accessed with a separate entrance or opened to the main house...lots of possibilites