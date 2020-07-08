11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator parking

Ready To Move In Bright And Very Attractive In The Heart of Brentwood - Ready To Move In Bright And Very Attractive 2 Bedroom 2&1/2 Bath Condo Situated Right In The Heart of Brentwood. Walking Distance To Shops And Restaurants, Whole Foods, Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room and Hallway, Spacious Master Suite With Fireplace And Master Bath With Large Bath Tub, Walk-In Shower, Walk In Closet. High Ceilings With Open, Large Kitchen. Washer And Dryer Conveniently Located Inside The Unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3186002)