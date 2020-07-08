All apartments in Los Angeles
December 7 2019

11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202

11920 Goshen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11920 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
Ready To Move In Bright And Very Attractive In The Heart of Brentwood - Ready To Move In Bright And Very Attractive 2 Bedroom 2&1/2 Bath Condo Situated Right In The Heart of Brentwood. Walking Distance To Shops And Restaurants, Whole Foods, Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room and Hallway, Spacious Master Suite With Fireplace And Master Bath With Large Bath Tub, Walk-In Shower, Walk In Closet. High Ceilings With Open, Large Kitchen. Washer And Dryer Conveniently Located Inside The Unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3186002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 have any available units?
11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 have?
Some of 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 have accessible units?
Yes, 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 has accessible units.
Does 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11920 Goshen Ave Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

