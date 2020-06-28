All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11913 Tennessee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11913 Tennessee Ave
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

11913 Tennessee Ave

11913 W Tennessee Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11913 W Tennessee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11913 Tennessee Ave Available 09/30/19 EXPO ADJACENT- Single Family Home Available for Rent - Charming and spacious home centrally located in West Los Angeles, conveniently located within walking distance to shops, restaurants and Expo rail line.
Fresh paint throughout, new reglazing throughout kitchen and bathroom, wood floors in living areas, 3 spacious bedrooms, cozy fireplace in the living room, 2 car garage with alley access, washer and dryer hook-up/ indoor laundry room, large backyard with fruit trees.

**This property is only available for a 1year lease max. **

*****OPEN HOUSE ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 30TH FROM 4:00PM-4:30PM*****

**EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY**

(RLNE4318821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11913 Tennessee Ave have any available units?
11913 Tennessee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11913 Tennessee Ave have?
Some of 11913 Tennessee Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11913 Tennessee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11913 Tennessee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11913 Tennessee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11913 Tennessee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11913 Tennessee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11913 Tennessee Ave offers parking.
Does 11913 Tennessee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11913 Tennessee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11913 Tennessee Ave have a pool?
No, 11913 Tennessee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11913 Tennessee Ave have accessible units?
No, 11913 Tennessee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11913 Tennessee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11913 Tennessee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College