Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

11913 Tennessee Ave Available 09/30/19 EXPO ADJACENT- Single Family Home Available for Rent - Charming and spacious home centrally located in West Los Angeles, conveniently located within walking distance to shops, restaurants and Expo rail line.

Fresh paint throughout, new reglazing throughout kitchen and bathroom, wood floors in living areas, 3 spacious bedrooms, cozy fireplace in the living room, 2 car garage with alley access, washer and dryer hook-up/ indoor laundry room, large backyard with fruit trees.



**This property is only available for a 1year lease max. **



*****OPEN HOUSE ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 30TH FROM 4:00PM-4:30PM*****



