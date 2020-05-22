Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11912 Hart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11912 Hart Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11912 Hart Street
11912 Hart Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11912 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
New Kitchen, Floors, Windows, Bathroom, Doors, Paint
Open floor plan and two parking spaces
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12660774
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5203390)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11912 Hart Street have any available units?
11912 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11912 Hart Street have?
Some of 11912 Hart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11912 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
11912 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11912 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 11912 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11912 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 11912 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 11912 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11912 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11912 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 11912 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 11912 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 11912 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11912 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11912 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College