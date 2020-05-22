All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

11912 Hart Street

11912 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Location

11912 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
New Kitchen, Floors, Windows, Bathroom, Doors, Paint
Open floor plan and two parking spaces

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12660774

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11912 Hart Street have any available units?
11912 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11912 Hart Street have?
Some of 11912 Hart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11912 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
11912 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11912 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 11912 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11912 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 11912 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 11912 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11912 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11912 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 11912 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 11912 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 11912 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11912 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11912 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.

