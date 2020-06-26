All apartments in Los Angeles
11870 IDAHO Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

11870 IDAHO Avenue

11870 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11870 Idaho Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Completely renovated top floor, corner unit in well kept 16-unit building with elevator. Large entryway leads to the oversized living area with fireplace and private balcony. Kitchen is brand new with sleek cabinetry, chefs stove, stainless steel appliances, and stylish countertops. Master bedroom ensuite complete with dual vanity, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Second spacious bedroom next to full bathroom and laundry closet. Unit is light and bright with north and west views and plenty of sunlight flooding the living spaces. Washer and dryer in unit along with central AC. Two parking spaces tandem in secured gated garage. New Target City only blocks away, close proximity to restaurants on Sawtelle, and easy access to freeways & metro expo line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11870 IDAHO Avenue have any available units?
11870 IDAHO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11870 IDAHO Avenue have?
Some of 11870 IDAHO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11870 IDAHO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11870 IDAHO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11870 IDAHO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11870 IDAHO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11870 IDAHO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11870 IDAHO Avenue offers parking.
Does 11870 IDAHO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11870 IDAHO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11870 IDAHO Avenue have a pool?
No, 11870 IDAHO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11870 IDAHO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11870 IDAHO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11870 IDAHO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11870 IDAHO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

