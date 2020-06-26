11870 IDAHO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Completely renovated top floor, corner unit in well kept 16-unit building with elevator. Large entryway leads to the oversized living area with fireplace and private balcony. Kitchen is brand new with sleek cabinetry, chefs stove, stainless steel appliances, and stylish countertops. Master bedroom ensuite complete with dual vanity, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Second spacious bedroom next to full bathroom and laundry closet. Unit is light and bright with north and west views and plenty of sunlight flooding the living spaces. Washer and dryer in unit along with central AC. Two parking spaces tandem in secured gated garage. New Target City only blocks away, close proximity to restaurants on Sawtelle, and easy access to freeways & metro expo line.