All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11861 Laurelwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11861 Laurelwood
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

11861 Laurelwood

11861 Laurelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11861 Laurelwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in a quiet and friendly street in Studio City. This home has lots of character. Fresh clean paint throughout the home with wood flooring throughout except for the tile bathrooms and kitchen areas. Upon entering you will be welcomed into the living room with a cozy fireplace. Separate dining room with chandelier. Kitchen has tile countertops and lots of cabinet space. All white countertops and appliances. Master has built in cabinets in the closet. Main bathroom has a tiled shower and a bathtub. Outdoor concrete covered patio with BBQ grill and outdoor fireplace. Two car detached garage with washer and dryer, lots of storage and bonus space with A/C unit. Backyard has two landscaped grassy area, fruit trees, flowers and seating area. Home has solar panels for energy saving. Steps away from Carpenter Community Charter School. Located a block away from Ventura Boulevard's shopping and dining. Easy access to U.S. 101 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11861 Laurelwood have any available units?
11861 Laurelwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11861 Laurelwood have?
Some of 11861 Laurelwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11861 Laurelwood currently offering any rent specials?
11861 Laurelwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11861 Laurelwood pet-friendly?
No, 11861 Laurelwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11861 Laurelwood offer parking?
Yes, 11861 Laurelwood offers parking.
Does 11861 Laurelwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11861 Laurelwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11861 Laurelwood have a pool?
No, 11861 Laurelwood does not have a pool.
Does 11861 Laurelwood have accessible units?
No, 11861 Laurelwood does not have accessible units.
Does 11861 Laurelwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 11861 Laurelwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College