11861 Laurelwood

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in a quiet and friendly street in Studio City. This home has lots of character. Fresh clean paint throughout the home with wood flooring throughout except for the tile bathrooms and kitchen areas. Upon entering you will be welcomed into the living room with a cozy fireplace. Separate dining room with chandelier. Kitchen has tile countertops and lots of cabinet space. All white countertops and appliances. Master has built in cabinets in the closet. Main bathroom has a tiled shower and a bathtub. Outdoor concrete covered patio with BBQ grill and outdoor fireplace. Two car detached garage with washer and dryer, lots of storage and bonus space with A/C unit. Backyard has two landscaped grassy area, fruit trees, flowers and seating area. Home has solar panels for energy saving. Steps away from Carpenter Community Charter School. Located a block away from Ventura Boulevard's shopping and dining. Easy access to U.S. 101 Freeway.