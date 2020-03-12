11860 Tennessee Place

Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this updated 3BD 2BA house in West LA! Completely remodeled floor to ceiling with brand new hardwood floors, bathrooms, kitchen, and recessed lighting throughout. The great room adjoins the well-appointed kitchen featuring all new LG stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, gas range and quartz countertops. You'll enjoy a peaceful retreat thanks to double-pane, double-hung windows, all fitted with top-down bottom-up shades. Central heat and air conditioning will keep you comfortable. The expansive ultra-private master suite includes en suite bath with double sinks and luxurious walk-in closet. A separate laundry room is equipped with new LG washer and dryer. The inviting front yard includes low-water, low-maintenance landscaping. A detached 2-car garage and permit parking make parking a breeze. Easy transportation options include access to the 10 FWY and Expo/Bundy Metro station within .25 miles. Shopping options abound with Ralphs, Trader Joes, Walgreens, and Bed, Bath & Beyond all within .5 miles. Walk to local favorites The Upper West, Don Antonios, Tacos Por Favor, Arsenal, Sushi House, Starbucks, Coffee Bean, and many more! For the fitness minded LA Fitness, 24HR Fitness, and David Barton are all within 1 mile. Venice Beach, the Santa Monica Pier, 3rd St Promenade, Westside Pavilion, and Century City Mall are also super close. Nearby schools include Little Village Nursery School, Brawerman Elementary, Santa Monica College, and UCLA.