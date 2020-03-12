All apartments in Los Angeles
11860 Tennessee Place
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

11860 Tennessee Place

11860 Tennessee Place · No Longer Available
Location

11860 Tennessee Place, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Be the first to enjoy this updated 3BD 2BA house in West LA! Completely remodeled floor to ceiling with brand new hardwood floors, bathrooms, kitchen, and recessed lighting throughout. The great room adjoins the well-appointed kitchen featuring all new LG stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, gas range and quartz countertops. You'll enjoy a peaceful retreat thanks to double-pane, double-hung windows, all fitted with top-down bottom-up shades. Central heat and air conditioning will keep you comfortable. The expansive ultra-private master suite includes en suite bath with double sinks and luxurious walk-in closet. A separate laundry room is equipped with new LG washer and dryer. The inviting front yard includes low-water, low-maintenance landscaping. A detached 2-car garage and permit parking make parking a breeze. Easy transportation options include access to the 10 FWY and Expo/Bundy Metro station within .25 miles. Shopping options abound with Ralphs, Trader Joes, Walgreens, and Bed, Bath & Beyond all within .5 miles. Walk to local favorites The Upper West, Don Antonios, Tacos Por Favor, Arsenal, Sushi House, Starbucks, Coffee Bean, and many more! For the fitness minded LA Fitness, 24HR Fitness, and David Barton are all within 1 mile. Venice Beach, the Santa Monica Pier, 3rd St Promenade, Westside Pavilion, and Century City Mall are also super close. Nearby schools include Little Village Nursery School, Brawerman Elementary, Santa Monica College, and UCLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11860 Tennessee Place have any available units?
11860 Tennessee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11860 Tennessee Place have?
Some of 11860 Tennessee Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11860 Tennessee Place currently offering any rent specials?
11860 Tennessee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11860 Tennessee Place pet-friendly?
No, 11860 Tennessee Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11860 Tennessee Place offer parking?
Yes, 11860 Tennessee Place offers parking.
Does 11860 Tennessee Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11860 Tennessee Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11860 Tennessee Place have a pool?
No, 11860 Tennessee Place does not have a pool.
Does 11860 Tennessee Place have accessible units?
No, 11860 Tennessee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11860 Tennessee Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11860 Tennessee Place does not have units with dishwashers.
