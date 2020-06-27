1186 CORSICA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport game room parking pool hot tub

Riviera ranch living at its best. Available February for long-term lease. Just a block away from the Riviera Country Club is this wonderful ranch style home with pool and spa. A wonderful home for entertaining, the front entry leads you to large formal living room on one side, large formal dining room on the other side, and a classic family room to the front with wet bar and fireplace. Chef's kitchen with 2 stoves, breakfast area and separate access to the bar next to family room. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with office on one wing of the first floor. A maid's room and bath and separate "pool"/game room with bath. Private second story master bedroom with deck overlooking the backyard, bath with separate shower and bathtub and large master closet. The backyard has a lovely pool and covered, tiled spa and gazebo. Carport parking for 1 car.