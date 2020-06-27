All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1186 CORSICA Drive

1186 Corsica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1186 Corsica Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Riviera ranch living at its best. Available February for long-term lease. Just a block away from the Riviera Country Club is this wonderful ranch style home with pool and spa. A wonderful home for entertaining, the front entry leads you to large formal living room on one side, large formal dining room on the other side, and a classic family room to the front with wet bar and fireplace. Chef's kitchen with 2 stoves, breakfast area and separate access to the bar next to family room. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with office on one wing of the first floor. A maid's room and bath and separate "pool"/game room with bath. Private second story master bedroom with deck overlooking the backyard, bath with separate shower and bathtub and large master closet. The backyard has a lovely pool and covered, tiled spa and gazebo. Carport parking for 1 car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1186 CORSICA Drive have any available units?
1186 CORSICA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1186 CORSICA Drive have?
Some of 1186 CORSICA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1186 CORSICA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1186 CORSICA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 CORSICA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1186 CORSICA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1186 CORSICA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1186 CORSICA Drive offers parking.
Does 1186 CORSICA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1186 CORSICA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 CORSICA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1186 CORSICA Drive has a pool.
Does 1186 CORSICA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1186 CORSICA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 CORSICA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1186 CORSICA Drive has units with dishwashers.

