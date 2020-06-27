All apartments in Los Angeles
11856 Moorpark Street
11856 Moorpark Street

11856 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

11856 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to Studio Village, a wonderful community in the heart of Studio City! Also available fully furnished for $4,500 with everything you need to move right in (including sheets, kitchenware, etc!) This property is a lovely remodeled end unit, over 1500 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The spacious living room has a beautiful vaulted ceiling with a skylight making it a very light and bright space with a modern fireplace and large patio - perfect for relaxation. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the den, ideal for an office or second living space, and the powder room. The two bedrooms upstairs both have en-suite remodeled bathrooms and walk-in closets. The hardwood flooring in the living areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and tons of storage throughout make this home move-in ready. Rent includes internet, Cable TV, and water

Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer, great storage space and lots of guest parking add to the benefits. Available furnished or unfurnished. Studio Village has 6 pools, 5 spas, two tennis courts and beautifully maintained landscaping. Close to markets, the studios, hiking trails, and tons of restaurants and shopping on Ventura Blvd. You'll love this updated home and its amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11856 Moorpark Street have any available units?
11856 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11856 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 11856 Moorpark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11856 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
11856 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11856 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 11856 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11856 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 11856 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 11856 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11856 Moorpark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11856 Moorpark Street have a pool?
Yes, 11856 Moorpark Street has a pool.
Does 11856 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 11856 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11856 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11856 Moorpark Street has units with dishwashers.
