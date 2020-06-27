11856 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Welcome to Studio Village, a wonderful community in the heart of Studio City! Also available fully furnished for $4,500 with everything you need to move right in (including sheets, kitchenware, etc!) This property is a lovely remodeled end unit, over 1500 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The spacious living room has a beautiful vaulted ceiling with a skylight making it a very light and bright space with a modern fireplace and large patio - perfect for relaxation. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the den, ideal for an office or second living space, and the powder room. The two bedrooms upstairs both have en-suite remodeled bathrooms and walk-in closets. The hardwood flooring in the living areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and tons of storage throughout make this home move-in ready. Rent includes internet, Cable TV, and water



Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer, great storage space and lots of guest parking add to the benefits. Available furnished or unfurnished. Studio Village has 6 pools, 5 spas, two tennis courts and beautifully maintained landscaping. Close to markets, the studios, hiking trails, and tons of restaurants and shopping on Ventura Blvd. You'll love this updated home and its amazing location!