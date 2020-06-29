11855 Birch Grove Ln

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SAT 6/15 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. This is an Amazing, Spacious, 4 Bedrooms + 3 Baths 2,457 SF of living space. Built in 2005 and completely remodeled in 2016 from Top to Bottom! Peaceful, quiet, Gated Community nestled up against the foothills of Sylmar, adjacent to Lakeview Terrace & Sunland area. Wonderful open floor plan! Light and Bright! Entire home has gorgeous custom wood flooring and imported Porcelain tiles! Custom paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings in Living room with Stunning stone fireplace. Recessed lighting. Huge Family Room/great room adjacent to oversized kitchen. Beautiful tile Kitchen counters and Gleaming Stainless Steel appliances included in this Gourmet Kitchen! Upstairs, there are 4 roomy bedrooms with gorgeous wood flooring! Secondary bedrooms have mirrored closet doors or walk in closet. Master suite has great skyline views and huge Master Bath with separate shower and tub! Private Toilet room. Large Walk in Closet off of Master Bath! Attached 2 car garage provides easy access to Kitchen. Dual sliding doors from enormous Family Room lead to Large patio area with hand laid pavers that run the full length of the Backyard! Low maintenance landscaping. Lots of privacy where this property is located in the community. Washer and Dryer hook-ups in separate laundry room. Central Heating and Central Air. You are close to great shopping, restaurants and freeways! Small pet may be considered!



