Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11855 Birch Grove Ln
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:51 AM

11855 Birch Grove Ln

11855 Birch Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11855 Birch Grove Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SAT 6/15 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. This is an Amazing, Spacious, 4 Bedrooms + 3 Baths 2,457 SF of living space. Built in 2005 and completely remodeled in 2016 from Top to Bottom! Peaceful, quiet, Gated Community nestled up against the foothills of Sylmar, adjacent to Lakeview Terrace & Sunland area. Wonderful open floor plan! Light and Bright! Entire home has gorgeous custom wood flooring and imported Porcelain tiles! Custom paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings in Living room with Stunning stone fireplace. Recessed lighting. Huge Family Room/great room adjacent to oversized kitchen. Beautiful tile Kitchen counters and Gleaming Stainless Steel appliances included in this Gourmet Kitchen! Upstairs, there are 4 roomy bedrooms with gorgeous wood flooring! Secondary bedrooms have mirrored closet doors or walk in closet. Master suite has great skyline views and huge Master Bath with separate shower and tub! Private Toilet room. Large Walk in Closet off of Master Bath! Attached 2 car garage provides easy access to Kitchen. Dual sliding doors from enormous Family Room lead to Large patio area with hand laid pavers that run the full length of the Backyard! Low maintenance landscaping. Lots of privacy where this property is located in the community. Washer and Dryer hook-ups in separate laundry room. Central Heating and Central Air. You are close to great shopping, restaurants and freeways! Small pet may be considered!

PS House is ready to move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11855 Birch Grove Ln have any available units?
11855 Birch Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11855 Birch Grove Ln have?
Some of 11855 Birch Grove Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11855 Birch Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11855 Birch Grove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11855 Birch Grove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11855 Birch Grove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11855 Birch Grove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11855 Birch Grove Ln offers parking.
Does 11855 Birch Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11855 Birch Grove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11855 Birch Grove Ln have a pool?
No, 11855 Birch Grove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11855 Birch Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 11855 Birch Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11855 Birch Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11855 Birch Grove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
