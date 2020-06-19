All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

11848 Tiara Street

11848 Tiara Street · No Longer Available
Location

11848 Tiara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
North Hollywood

Amenities

ceiling fan
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a stunning 3 bedroom, 2 1/4 bath home available for lease. This home can be leased furnished, or unfurnished. The home has a quaint feel, beautiful, and ready to move in. There is an almost seperate suite within the home. The space is great. This is great for a work at home space if needed, or a larger family. The street is so pretty, and friendly, with great sidewalks. This is a true neighborhood with manicured lawns, frieindly faces, and a safe feel. The neighborhood almost takes you back in time. Must have great credit, or the year paid in full. Will consider shorter or longer term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11848 Tiara Street have any available units?
11848 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11848 Tiara Street have?
Some of 11848 Tiara Street's amenities include ceiling fan, furnished, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11848 Tiara Street currently offering any rent specials?
11848 Tiara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11848 Tiara Street pet-friendly?
No, 11848 Tiara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11848 Tiara Street offer parking?
No, 11848 Tiara Street does not offer parking.
Does 11848 Tiara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11848 Tiara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11848 Tiara Street have a pool?
No, 11848 Tiara Street does not have a pool.
Does 11848 Tiara Street have accessible units?
No, 11848 Tiara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11848 Tiara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11848 Tiara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
