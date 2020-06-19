11848 Tiara Street

Amenities

ceiling fan furnished oven refrigerator

This is a stunning 3 bedroom, 2 1/4 bath home available for lease. This home can be leased furnished, or unfurnished. The home has a quaint feel, beautiful, and ready to move in. There is an almost seperate suite within the home. The space is great. This is great for a work at home space if needed, or a larger family. The street is so pretty, and friendly, with great sidewalks. This is a true neighborhood with manicured lawns, frieindly faces, and a safe feel. The neighborhood almost takes you back in time. Must have great credit, or the year paid in full. Will consider shorter or longer term lease.