Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities conference room concierge elevator gym hot tub

Fabulous unit in Brentwood's Premier Full-Service Building The Westgate. This 2Bd/2Ba unit included inside laundry, 2 gracious bedrooms with en-suite Master and lovely great-room with access to covered patio. Cook's kitchen with stone counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. The building includes concierge, gym, conference room, common patio with fountains, gym and spa. Come home to The Westgate!