11838 DOROTHY Street

High above the street you will find this luxurious, front facing single level condo in the heart of Brentwood. Hardwood floors in living, dining and den areas. Hardwood floors in hall and bedrooms. Fireplace in LR. French doors that open to two balconies for abundant light and cool breezes. Oversized master suite with walk-in closet. Upgraded kitchen with Caesarstone counters and stainless appliances. Viking stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer included. Central heat and A/C. Security system, intercom system to front door. Two car tandem parking in gated garage and two guest parking for the complex. Sorry, this landlord does not allow pets.