Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

11838 DOROTHY Street

11838 Dorothy Street · No Longer Available
Location

11838 Dorothy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
High above the street you will find this luxurious, front facing single level condo in the heart of Brentwood. Hardwood floors in living, dining and den areas. Hardwood floors in hall and bedrooms. Fireplace in LR. French doors that open to two balconies for abundant light and cool breezes. Oversized master suite with walk-in closet. Upgraded kitchen with Caesarstone counters and stainless appliances. Viking stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer included. Central heat and A/C. Security system, intercom system to front door. Two car tandem parking in gated garage and two guest parking for the complex. Sorry, this landlord does not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11838 DOROTHY Street have any available units?
11838 DOROTHY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11838 DOROTHY Street have?
Some of 11838 DOROTHY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11838 DOROTHY Street currently offering any rent specials?
11838 DOROTHY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11838 DOROTHY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11838 DOROTHY Street is pet friendly.
Does 11838 DOROTHY Street offer parking?
Yes, 11838 DOROTHY Street offers parking.
Does 11838 DOROTHY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11838 DOROTHY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11838 DOROTHY Street have a pool?
No, 11838 DOROTHY Street does not have a pool.
Does 11838 DOROTHY Street have accessible units?
No, 11838 DOROTHY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11838 DOROTHY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11838 DOROTHY Street has units with dishwashers.
