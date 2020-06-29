Amenities
Charming House with Guesthouse, Big Backyard - Property Id: 95918
11836 Blythe St. North Hollywood CA 91605
Renovated Home
3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths $2800
Wood Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Granite Counter tops
Big Backyard with lots of Fruit Trees
One Car Garage, plus room for 5 more cars on the Driveway
One year lease
Gardener Included
Tenants pays utilities - $400 a month
818 376 9102
Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTi2r3YupEo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95918
