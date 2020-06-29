All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11836 Blythe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11836 Blythe St
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

11836 Blythe St

11836 Blythe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11836 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming House with Guesthouse, Big Backyard - Property Id: 95918

Please copy and paste the youtube link into the URL to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/CTi2r3YupEo

11836 Blythe St. North Hollywood CA 91605

Renovated Home
3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths $2800
Wood Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Granite Counter tops
Big Backyard with lots of Fruit Trees
One Car Garage, plus room for 5 more cars on the Driveway
One year lease
Gardener Included
Tenants pays utilities - $400 a month

818 376 9102

Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTi2r3YupEo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95918
Property Id 95918

(RLNE5711555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11836 Blythe St have any available units?
11836 Blythe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11836 Blythe St have?
Some of 11836 Blythe St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11836 Blythe St currently offering any rent specials?
11836 Blythe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11836 Blythe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11836 Blythe St is pet friendly.
Does 11836 Blythe St offer parking?
Yes, 11836 Blythe St offers parking.
Does 11836 Blythe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11836 Blythe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11836 Blythe St have a pool?
No, 11836 Blythe St does not have a pool.
Does 11836 Blythe St have accessible units?
No, 11836 Blythe St does not have accessible units.
Does 11836 Blythe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11836 Blythe St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College