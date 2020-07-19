11831 JUNIETTE Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Spanish home with all the modern conveniences: Solar energy, 220 volt Electric car charger, updated kitchen and baths; central AC/heat and drought tolerant front and back yards. Amazing back yard with gas fire-pit and built in BBQ. Walk to Playa Vista and prime Silicon Beach location- close to beaches, bike path, and LAX and Playa del Rey Elem. (California Distinguished school) PET FRIENDLY HOME. A MUST SEE! Do not disturb occupants. No sign on property and shown by appt. only.