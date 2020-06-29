11826 DOROTHY Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking hot tub

Located in the heart of Brentwood, moments from the Village with its quaint mix of shops & restaurants, sits this impressively large townhome style condo. Once past the gated entry & courtyard, wood floors and crown moldings dance across an open concept plan that blends a large dining & family room w/fireplace & an abundance of natural light pouring in through French doors. A chef's kitchen will further impress with its custom cabinets, granite counter tops & Viking stainless-steel appliances, whilst inside laundry adds convenience. Three bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master suite w/fireplace, balcony & walk-in closet, are the perfect spot to unwind. The master bath provides a spa-like experience with its dual sink vanity, soaking tub + walk-in shower. Two gated parking spaces + central HVAC & rooftop deck makes this upscale offering a must see! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.