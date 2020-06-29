11826 DOROTHY Street

Amenities
Located in the heart of Brentwood, moments from the Village with its quaint mix of shops & restaurants, sits this impressively large townhome style condo. Once past the gated entry & courtyard, wood floors and crown moldings dance across an open concept plan that blends a large dining & family room w/fireplace & an abundance of natural light pouring in through French doors. A chef's kitchen will further impress with its custom cabinets, granite counter tops & Viking stainless-steel appliances, whilst inside laundry adds convenience. Three bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master suite w/fireplace, balcony & walk-in closet, are the perfect spot to unwind. The master bath provides a spa-like experience with its dual sink vanity, soaking tub + walk-in shower. Two gated parking spaces + central HVAC & rooftop deck makes this upscale offering a must see! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.