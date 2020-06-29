All apartments in Los Angeles
11826 DOROTHY Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

11826 DOROTHY Street

11826 Dorothy Street · No Longer Available
Location

11826 Dorothy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
hot tub
Located in the heart of Brentwood, moments from the Village with its quaint mix of shops & restaurants, sits this impressively large townhome style condo. Once past the gated entry & courtyard, wood floors and crown moldings dance across an open concept plan that blends a large dining & family room w/fireplace & an abundance of natural light pouring in through French doors. A chef's kitchen will further impress with its custom cabinets, granite counter tops & Viking stainless-steel appliances, whilst inside laundry adds convenience. Three bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master suite w/fireplace, balcony & walk-in closet, are the perfect spot to unwind. The master bath provides a spa-like experience with its dual sink vanity, soaking tub + walk-in shower. Two gated parking spaces + central HVAC & rooftop deck makes this upscale offering a must see! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11826 DOROTHY Street have any available units?
11826 DOROTHY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11826 DOROTHY Street have?
Some of 11826 DOROTHY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11826 DOROTHY Street currently offering any rent specials?
11826 DOROTHY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11826 DOROTHY Street pet-friendly?
No, 11826 DOROTHY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11826 DOROTHY Street offer parking?
Yes, 11826 DOROTHY Street offers parking.
Does 11826 DOROTHY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11826 DOROTHY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11826 DOROTHY Street have a pool?
No, 11826 DOROTHY Street does not have a pool.
Does 11826 DOROTHY Street have accessible units?
No, 11826 DOROTHY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11826 DOROTHY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11826 DOROTHY Street has units with dishwashers.
