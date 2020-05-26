All apartments in Los Angeles
1182 KENISTON Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 12:59 AM

1182 KENISTON Avenue

1182 Keniston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1182 Keniston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available Immediately Top floor unit of Spanish style Duplex. 3 beds, 2 baths + den. 2,100 total sq. ft. Surrounded by manicured trees with views of the Hollywood Hills and your own private balcony. Centrally located, easy to downtown, Hollywood, The Grove, and Larchmont Village. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Remodeled baths and built-ins. Tons of closet space, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors with newly carpeted bedrooms. Central Heat & AC, Washer/dryer, and security system. Shared backyard with new cobble stones, a pergola and plenty of vegetation. Absolutely Must See to Appreciate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 KENISTON Avenue have any available units?
1182 KENISTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 KENISTON Avenue have?
Some of 1182 KENISTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 KENISTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1182 KENISTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 KENISTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1182 KENISTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1182 KENISTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1182 KENISTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1182 KENISTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 KENISTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 KENISTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1182 KENISTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1182 KENISTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1182 KENISTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 KENISTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 KENISTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

