1182 KENISTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available Immediately Top floor unit of Spanish style Duplex. 3 beds, 2 baths + den. 2,100 total sq. ft. Surrounded by manicured trees with views of the Hollywood Hills and your own private balcony. Centrally located, easy to downtown, Hollywood, The Grove, and Larchmont Village. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Remodeled baths and built-ins. Tons of closet space, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors with newly carpeted bedrooms. Central Heat & AC, Washer/dryer, and security system. Shared backyard with new cobble stones, a pergola and plenty of vegetation. Absolutely Must See to Appreciate