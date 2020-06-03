All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

11816 SUNSHINE Terrace

11816 Sunshine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11816 Sunshine Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Sitting proudly on one of Studio City's most prestigious streets, this charmer has been expanded to generous proportions with today's needs in mind. A grand foyer channels light and volume to a modern floor plan, with a blended living and dining room + powder -opening to a crisp pool and patio beyond. Conceived for the epicure, the large chef's kitchen comes replete with custom cabinets, stone counters, stainless steel appliances and Center Island - the perfect gathering spot for family and friends. Four bedrooms + 5 spa- like baths, including a sumptuous master suite with walk in closet and marble bath, are tucked privately away on the home's upper level, whilst a direct entry 2 car garage adds convenience. Central hvac, crown moldings and canned lights, add a custom touch, walking distance to Carpenter elementary school, fine eateries, shopping, gyms and the excitement and convenience of Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace have any available units?
11816 SUNSHINE Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace have?
Some of 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11816 SUNSHINE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace offers parking.
Does 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace has a pool.
Does 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11816 SUNSHINE Terrace has units with dishwashers.

