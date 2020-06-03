11816 SUNSHINE Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Sitting proudly on one of Studio City's most prestigious streets, this charmer has been expanded to generous proportions with today's needs in mind. A grand foyer channels light and volume to a modern floor plan, with a blended living and dining room + powder -opening to a crisp pool and patio beyond. Conceived for the epicure, the large chef's kitchen comes replete with custom cabinets, stone counters, stainless steel appliances and Center Island - the perfect gathering spot for family and friends. Four bedrooms + 5 spa- like baths, including a sumptuous master suite with walk in closet and marble bath, are tucked privately away on the home's upper level, whilst a direct entry 2 car garage adds convenience. Central hvac, crown moldings and canned lights, add a custom touch, walking distance to Carpenter elementary school, fine eateries, shopping, gyms and the excitement and convenience of Ventura Blvd.