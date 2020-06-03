11816 SUNSHINE Terrace

Amenities
Sitting proudly on one of Studio City's most prestigious streets, this charmer has been expanded to generous proportions with today's needs in mind. A grand foyer channels light and volume to a modern floor plan, with a blended living and dining room + powder -opening to a crisp pool and patio beyond. Conceived for the epicure, the large chef's kitchen comes replete with custom cabinets, stone counters, stainless steel appliances and Center Island - the perfect gathering spot for family and friends. Four bedrooms + 5 spa- like baths, including a sumptuous master suite with walk in closet and marble bath, are tucked privately away on the home's upper level, whilst a direct entry 2 car garage adds convenience. Central hvac, crown moldings and canned lights, add a custom touch, walking distance to Carpenter elementary school, fine eateries, shopping, gyms and the excitement and convenience of Ventura Blvd.