118 VISTA Place

This newly updated and move-in ready Venice Walk Street unit comes with Venice Beach and Abbot Kinney 1 block away! Come home to a bright and sunny floor plan featuring 2bd, 1 ba, an upgraded kitchen & bathroom, AC and hardwood floors throughout. The upper unit has generous built-out closets. Located in a duplex, there is a shared oversized outdoor patio area, ample storage space, and laundry in the back of the unit. 1 car parking with additional, shared flex parking spot provided in back of units. Walking distance to all the best that Venice has to offer, this is a must-see! Ideal location near the beach, Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and everything Venice has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity to go to the beach every day!