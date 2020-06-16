All apartments in Los Angeles
11779 Coorsgold Lane
11779 Coorsgold Lane

11779 Coorsgold Lane · (818) 554-2625
Location

11779 Coorsgold Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2118 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Newer flooring, paint and kitchen...Very sharp home in the 24 hour guard gated 'Heights at Porter Ranch' Great mountain view from the back of the home. Very light and bright with high ceilings, open floorplan, large kitchen open to the family room, master suite with large bathroom, walk-in closet, upstairs comuter desk/area, formal dining and living rooms, fireplace. Patio and grass in backyard. 2 car attached garage. Quiet street. Community pool, spa and tennis courts. You can walk to the YMCA and Porter Ranch Town Center, and NEW "Vineyards at Porter Ranch"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11779 Coorsgold Lane have any available units?
11779 Coorsgold Lane has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11779 Coorsgold Lane have?
Some of 11779 Coorsgold Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11779 Coorsgold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11779 Coorsgold Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11779 Coorsgold Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11779 Coorsgold Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11779 Coorsgold Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11779 Coorsgold Lane does offer parking.
Does 11779 Coorsgold Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11779 Coorsgold Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11779 Coorsgold Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11779 Coorsgold Lane has a pool.
Does 11779 Coorsgold Lane have accessible units?
No, 11779 Coorsgold Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11779 Coorsgold Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11779 Coorsgold Lane has units with dishwashers.
