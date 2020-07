Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Kenter Canyon Elementary!! Step into this beautiful, gated, traditional home in the Heart of Brentwood on a 10,000 SF flat lot. In Kenter School District! 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Newer kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top.. Formal dinning room and Living room. Spacious separate family room and bar area. Big grassy yard with a Fire-pit, perfect for entertaining! Walking distance to San Vicente and many shops and restaurants.