Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:50 AM

11750 Sunset Blvd

11750 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

11750 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
Amazing NYC style condo in the heart of Brentwood. From the exposed brick walls to the concrete counter tops, you will feel like your living in Central Park West. Everything has been updated,(designer lighting, faux paint and Venetian plaster walls, stainless steel appliances, hand scraped Malaysian walnut floors, stained concrete patio, friendly tile, in-wall surround sound set up, high speed Internet connection). Both bathrooms were designed and built by Nor Cal artist, (one is even signed!). Short walk to everything. Fully furnished. A steal at $4550 for this prestigious Brentwood local. Includes 2 parking spaces, pool, gym, sauna and rooftop deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11750 Sunset Blvd have any available units?
11750 Sunset Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11750 Sunset Blvd have?
Some of 11750 Sunset Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11750 Sunset Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11750 Sunset Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11750 Sunset Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11750 Sunset Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11750 Sunset Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11750 Sunset Blvd offers parking.
Does 11750 Sunset Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11750 Sunset Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11750 Sunset Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11750 Sunset Blvd has a pool.
Does 11750 Sunset Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11750 Sunset Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11750 Sunset Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11750 Sunset Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
