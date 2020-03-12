11750 Sunset Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access sauna

Amazing NYC style condo in the heart of Brentwood. From the exposed brick walls to the concrete counter tops, you will feel like your living in Central Park West. Everything has been updated,(designer lighting, faux paint and Venetian plaster walls, stainless steel appliances, hand scraped Malaysian walnut floors, stained concrete patio, friendly tile, in-wall surround sound set up, high speed Internet connection). Both bathrooms were designed and built by Nor Cal artist, (one is even signed!). Short walk to everything. Fully furnished. A steal at $4550 for this prestigious Brentwood local. Includes 2 parking spaces, pool, gym, sauna and rooftop deck.