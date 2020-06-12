All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:57 AM

11750 Canton Place

11750 Canton Place · No Longer Available
Location

11750 Canton Place, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
NEW LEASE LISTING IN STUDIO CITY!!! This 1950s one story ranch is located near the end of a lovely cul de sac in the highly rated Carpenter School district!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot with a swimmers pool and expansive grassy yard. Close to the Fryman Canyon hiking trials.The home features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted beamed ceilings, central air and heat, and double fireplace. The large living room that overlooks the lush back yard, fruit trees, and the sparkling solar heated pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11750 Canton Place have any available units?
11750 Canton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11750 Canton Place have?
Some of 11750 Canton Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11750 Canton Place currently offering any rent specials?
11750 Canton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11750 Canton Place pet-friendly?
No, 11750 Canton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11750 Canton Place offer parking?
No, 11750 Canton Place does not offer parking.
Does 11750 Canton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11750 Canton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11750 Canton Place have a pool?
Yes, 11750 Canton Place has a pool.
Does 11750 Canton Place have accessible units?
No, 11750 Canton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11750 Canton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11750 Canton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
