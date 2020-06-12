11750 Canton Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

NEW LEASE LISTING IN STUDIO CITY!!! This 1950s one story ranch is located near the end of a lovely cul de sac in the highly rated Carpenter School district!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot with a swimmers pool and expansive grassy yard. Close to the Fryman Canyon hiking trials.The home features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted beamed ceilings, central air and heat, and double fireplace. The large living room that overlooks the lush back yard, fruit trees, and the sparkling solar heated pool.