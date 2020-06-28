All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11740 SUNSHINE Terrace
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

11740 SUNSHINE Terrace

11740 Sunshine Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11740 Sunshine Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A blend of thoughtful updates fuses with traditional charm & character home south of the Boulevard in prime Studio City. Sited beautifully on the upslope side of the street, a brick path & lush landscaping leads to a gleaming red door, opening to rich wood floors & a light-filled interior. A blended living with fireplace + dining area open to a patio & backyard, whilst a chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, stone counter & stainless appliances will impress with its abundance of storage & counter space. Two bedrooms + 1 bath, including a large master, round out the private living quarters. Central HVAC and 2-car garage round out this home walking distance to the city's finest eateries, bars, shopping and the farmer's market. Located in award winning Carpenter Elementary School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace have any available units?
11740 SUNSHINE Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace have?
Some of 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11740 SUNSHINE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace offers parking.
Does 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace have a pool?
No, 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11740 SUNSHINE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College