11740 SUNSHINE Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A blend of thoughtful updates fuses with traditional charm & character home south of the Boulevard in prime Studio City. Sited beautifully on the upslope side of the street, a brick path & lush landscaping leads to a gleaming red door, opening to rich wood floors & a light-filled interior. A blended living with fireplace + dining area open to a patio & backyard, whilst a chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, stone counter & stainless appliances will impress with its abundance of storage & counter space. Two bedrooms + 1 bath, including a large master, round out the private living quarters. Central HVAC and 2-car garage round out this home walking distance to the city's finest eateries, bars, shopping and the farmer's market. Located in award winning Carpenter Elementary School District!