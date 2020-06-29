All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1174 N Berendo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1174 N Berendo St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1174 N Berendo St

1174 North Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1174 North Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bed 2 bath, private yard, detached garage - Property Id: 147003

Tired of apartment living? This is the home for you! Entire property is for lease Approx 1,500sqft home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a large 6,756 sqft lot?! Property boasts front and back yards with detached garage, addition utility room, laundry room with washer and dryer included, updated kitchen equipped with appliances and granite countertops, lots of natural light, ample parking and great space for entertaining, this home is the perfect blend of city living and cozy comfort. Great location in the heart of Los Angeles with easy access to Hillhurst/Los Feliz, Griffith Park, Metro stations, studios, Sunset Blvd boutiques stores and fine dining.
Call today to tour your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147003p
Property Id 147003

(RLNE5238037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 N Berendo St have any available units?
1174 N Berendo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1174 N Berendo St have?
Some of 1174 N Berendo St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 N Berendo St currently offering any rent specials?
1174 N Berendo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 N Berendo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1174 N Berendo St is pet friendly.
Does 1174 N Berendo St offer parking?
Yes, 1174 N Berendo St offers parking.
Does 1174 N Berendo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1174 N Berendo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 N Berendo St have a pool?
No, 1174 N Berendo St does not have a pool.
Does 1174 N Berendo St have accessible units?
No, 1174 N Berendo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 N Berendo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1174 N Berendo St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College