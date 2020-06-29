1174 N Berendo St

Amenities

Tired of apartment living? This is the home for you! Entire property is for lease Approx 1,500sqft home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a large 6,756 sqft lot?! Property boasts front and back yards with detached garage, addition utility room, laundry room with washer and dryer included, updated kitchen equipped with appliances and granite countertops, lots of natural light, ample parking and great space for entertaining, this home is the perfect blend of city living and cozy comfort. Great location in the heart of Los Angeles with easy access to Hillhurst/Los Feliz, Griffith Park, Metro stations, studios, Sunset Blvd boutiques stores and fine dining.

