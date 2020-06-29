All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2020 at 12:27 PM

11737 Lois Court

11737 Lois Court · No Longer Available
Location

11737 Lois Court, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular home North of Rinaldi that is located in a pristine Granada Hills neighborhood. This property has it all: 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3,225 sqft, huge lot with over 30,000 sqft, Pool/Spa, on a cud-de-sac, and much, much more! This residence features a formal entry with marble
throughout, big living room with high ceilings, formal dining room with hardwood floors, huge family room with a fireplace and view of
the rear yard and pool, huge gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, huge master bedroom with a fireplace,
walk in closet, and a big master bath with spa tub, separate shower, and his and her sinks. Also features 3 more bedrooms upstairs,
1 bedroom downstairs, wide upstairs hallway/loft for small office, 3 car garage with the one car garage converted into small room
for an office or studio, huge pool with spa, and big rear yard with beautiful green grass for entertaining. This residence is in turn key
conditions. Call today to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11737 Lois Court have any available units?
11737 Lois Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11737 Lois Court have?
Some of 11737 Lois Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11737 Lois Court currently offering any rent specials?
11737 Lois Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11737 Lois Court pet-friendly?
No, 11737 Lois Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11737 Lois Court offer parking?
Yes, 11737 Lois Court offers parking.
Does 11737 Lois Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11737 Lois Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11737 Lois Court have a pool?
Yes, 11737 Lois Court has a pool.
Does 11737 Lois Court have accessible units?
No, 11737 Lois Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11737 Lois Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11737 Lois Court does not have units with dishwashers.

