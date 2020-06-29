11737 Lois Court

Amenities

Spectacular home North of Rinaldi that is located in a pristine Granada Hills neighborhood. This property has it all: 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3,225 sqft, huge lot with over 30,000 sqft, Pool/Spa, on a cud-de-sac, and much, much more! This residence features a formal entry with marble

throughout, big living room with high ceilings, formal dining room with hardwood floors, huge family room with a fireplace and view of

the rear yard and pool, huge gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, huge master bedroom with a fireplace,

walk in closet, and a big master bath with spa tub, separate shower, and his and her sinks. Also features 3 more bedrooms upstairs,

1 bedroom downstairs, wide upstairs hallway/loft for small office, 3 car garage with the one car garage converted into small room

for an office or studio, huge pool with spa, and big rear yard with beautiful green grass for entertaining. This residence is in turn key

conditions. Call today to set up a showing.