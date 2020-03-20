11711 Montana

Amenities

Welcome home to your very peaceful, quite & private residence with 2 Bedroom and 2 Full bathrooms. Upon entry the spacious layout & the open floor plan will greet you to entertain or just relax. The chef's kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances , custom self closing cabinets, and granite counter top. High efficiency Full size washer/Dryer are included inside the unit .Secure underground parking with 2 side by side spaces.There is a state of the art fitness center and outdoor patio area. Walk to Starbucks, Whole Foods and shops and restaurants.