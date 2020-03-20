All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:47 AM

11711 Montana

11711 Montana Avenue · (310) 702-5188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11711 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Welcome home to your very peaceful, quite & private residence with 2 Bedroom and 2 Full bathrooms. Upon entry the spacious layout & the open floor plan will greet you to entertain or just relax. The chef's kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances , custom self closing cabinets, and granite counter top. High efficiency Full size washer/Dryer are included inside the unit .Secure underground parking with 2 side by side spaces.There is a state of the art fitness center and outdoor patio area. Walk to Starbucks, Whole Foods and shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11711 Montana have any available units?
11711 Montana has a unit available for $5,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11711 Montana have?
Some of 11711 Montana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11711 Montana currently offering any rent specials?
11711 Montana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11711 Montana pet-friendly?
No, 11711 Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11711 Montana offer parking?
Yes, 11711 Montana does offer parking.
Does 11711 Montana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11711 Montana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11711 Montana have a pool?
No, 11711 Montana does not have a pool.
Does 11711 Montana have accessible units?
No, 11711 Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 11711 Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, 11711 Montana does not have units with dishwashers.
