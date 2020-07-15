11702 Texas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool internet access tennis court yoga

QQR -Grand Plus Available 08/31/20 ROOM FOR RENT ONLY!!



This is a Private Bedroom with Private Bathroom in a Shared Living Apartment.



The room is a furnished bed frame, desk, chair, bookshelf, floor lamp. And since this is a Co- LIving Apartment the common area, living room, and kitchen are shared.



The place is super close to 405, which can take to UCLA and SMC area quickly. Bus stations are right at the corner, quite a lot of lines which can take you to most of the destinations in LA. If you like biking or jogging, just take the Santa Monica Blvd and it takes you right to the beach.



Its also close to the center of Sawtelle, tons of awesome restaurants, also near Santa Monica Blvd and Westwood Blvd, two major commercial streets in LA, you will find plenty of things to do and super convenient to go around for all your daily life needs.



West wood recreation center is a few minutes away, there are great football/tennis/basketball courts, an indoor swimming pool as well. Lots of trees in the park, it is also a great spot for morning Yoga.



FRIENDLY REMINDERS:

Bedding's, pillow's, bedding decor, utensils and some appliances are NOT INCLUDED just for picture decoration purposes only!!



All images used are for illustrative purposes. These and the dimensions are given are illustrative for this Apartment and individual properties may differ.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11702-texas-ave-los-angeles-ca-90025-usa-unit-qqr-grand-plus/cd008d8a-38cc-4a82-82a4-93a1acafeee1



