All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11702 Texas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11702 Texas Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11702 Texas Avenue

11702 Texas Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11702 Texas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit QQR -Grand Plus · Avail. Aug 31

$1,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
yoga
QQR -Grand Plus Available 08/31/20 ROOM FOR RENT ONLY!!

This is a Private Bedroom with Private Bathroom in a Shared Living Apartment.

The room is a furnished bed frame, desk, chair, bookshelf, floor lamp. And since this is a Co- LIving Apartment the common area, living room, and kitchen are shared.

The place is super close to 405, which can take to UCLA and SMC area quickly. Bus stations are right at the corner, quite a lot of lines which can take you to most of the destinations in LA. If you like biking or jogging, just take the Santa Monica Blvd and it takes you right to the beach.

Its also close to the center of Sawtelle, tons of awesome restaurants, also near Santa Monica Blvd and Westwood Blvd, two major commercial streets in LA, you will find plenty of things to do and super convenient to go around for all your daily life needs.

West wood recreation center is a few minutes away, there are great football/tennis/basketball courts, an indoor swimming pool as well. Lots of trees in the park, it is also a great spot for morning Yoga.

FRIENDLY REMINDERS:
Bedding's, pillow's, bedding decor, utensils and some appliances are NOT INCLUDED just for picture decoration purposes only!!

All images used are for illustrative purposes. These and the dimensions are given are illustrative for this Apartment and individual properties may differ.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11702-texas-ave-los-angeles-ca-90025-usa-unit-qqr-grand-plus/cd008d8a-38cc-4a82-82a4-93a1acafeee1

(RLNE5887350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11702 Texas Avenue have any available units?
11702 Texas Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11702 Texas Avenue have?
Some of 11702 Texas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11702 Texas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11702 Texas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11702 Texas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11702 Texas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11702 Texas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11702 Texas Avenue offers parking.
Does 11702 Texas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11702 Texas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11702 Texas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11702 Texas Avenue has a pool.
Does 11702 Texas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11702 Texas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11702 Texas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11702 Texas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11702 Texas Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity