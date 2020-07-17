117 South CLARK Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous condo in the most desirable area of Los Angeles! Just around the corner from the trendiest and most exquisite restaurants and shops on Robertson Blvd, Beverly Center & W. 3rd st. Walking distance to Cedars Sinai Medical Hospital. Minutes away from Beverly Hills & world-famous Rodeo Drive. This remodeled condominium has two large master suites, boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, crown moldings, recess lighting, spacious rooms with impressive walk-in closets, and best of all, on-suit bathrooms for both bedrooms. Each room also has its own balcony - making it very bright & sunny. The large living room features a fireplace and opens to two additional balconies. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (gas stove). In-unit washer/dryer in hallway, powder room, central AC. Controlled access building with elevator. 2 tandem parking spots. Photos are digitally staged.