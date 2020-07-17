All apartments in Los Angeles
117 South CLARK Drive

117 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous condo in the most desirable area of Los Angeles! Just around the corner from the trendiest and most exquisite restaurants and shops on Robertson Blvd, Beverly Center & W. 3rd st. Walking distance to Cedars Sinai Medical Hospital. Minutes away from Beverly Hills & world-famous Rodeo Drive. This remodeled condominium has two large master suites, boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, crown moldings, recess lighting, spacious rooms with impressive walk-in closets, and best of all, on-suit bathrooms for both bedrooms. Each room also has its own balcony - making it very bright & sunny. The large living room features a fireplace and opens to two additional balconies. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (gas stove). In-unit washer/dryer in hallway, powder room, central AC. Controlled access building with elevator. 2 tandem parking spots. Photos are digitally staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 South CLARK Drive have any available units?
117 South CLARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 South CLARK Drive have?
Some of 117 South CLARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 South CLARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 South CLARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 South CLARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 117 South CLARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 117 South CLARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 South CLARK Drive offers parking.
Does 117 South CLARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 South CLARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 South CLARK Drive have a pool?
No, 117 South CLARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 South CLARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 South CLARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 South CLARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 South CLARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
