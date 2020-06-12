117 Outrigger Court

Amenities

hardwood floors parking gym internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Very private ground level guest quarter on a very modern home, with garden access for relaxing, private covered parking space. Fully furnished with beautiful hardwood floors, open living spaces kitchen, dining & living room. Cable TV and internet access. Weekly & daily maid service available at additional cost. We will meet you for a walk in and keys.

Located in the most prestigious beach area of Marina del Rey. Walking distance to famous Venice Beach and its canals, near Santa Monica, Malibu, and short drive to Beverly Hills. Just about 10minutes drive from LAX International Airport. Steps to the long sanded beach of the Marina Peninsula, the Marina channel, where many water activities are available. Close to numerous excellent restaurants, from Michelin rated to great home cooked meals. Near trendy Abbot Kinney boutiques, Golds Gym.

For more information please visit our website