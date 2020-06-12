All apartments in Los Angeles
117 Outrigger Court

117 Outrigger Mall · No Longer Available
Location

117 Outrigger Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
gym
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Very private ground level guest quarter on a very modern home, with garden access for relaxing, private covered parking space. Fully furnished with beautiful hardwood floors, open living spaces kitchen, dining & living room. Cable TV and internet access. Weekly & daily maid service available at additional cost. We will meet you for a walk in and keys.
Located in the most prestigious beach area of Marina del Rey. Walking distance to famous Venice Beach and its canals, near Santa Monica, Malibu, and short drive to Beverly Hills. Just about 10minutes drive from LAX International Airport. Steps to the long sanded beach of the Marina Peninsula, the Marina channel, where many water activities are available. Close to numerous excellent restaurants, from Michelin rated to great home cooked meals. Near trendy Abbot Kinney boutiques, Golds Gym.
For more information please visit our website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Outrigger Court have any available units?
117 Outrigger Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Outrigger Court have?
Some of 117 Outrigger Court's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Outrigger Court currently offering any rent specials?
117 Outrigger Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Outrigger Court pet-friendly?
No, 117 Outrigger Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 117 Outrigger Court offer parking?
Yes, 117 Outrigger Court offers parking.
Does 117 Outrigger Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Outrigger Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Outrigger Court have a pool?
No, 117 Outrigger Court does not have a pool.
Does 117 Outrigger Court have accessible units?
No, 117 Outrigger Court does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Outrigger Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Outrigger Court does not have units with dishwashers.
