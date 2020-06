Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Charming Beverly grove home ,with hardwood floors throughout, center hall plan, vaulted beamed ceilings in the extremely large entertaining living room with stone fireplace. Spacious kitchen with eat in breakfast area. Lots of storage The rooms are very light and bright and all with their own baths. Patio deck leads out to Pool & Jacuzzi. Very clean and maintained home , walk to the Grove, trendy restaurants and shopping a must see rental. Commission paid on 1 year lease only.