All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11685 Hatteras Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11685 Hatteras Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

11685 Hatteras Street

11685 Hatteras St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11685 Hatteras St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In North Hollywood, this stylish unit is ready to be leased! With beautiful bay windows, French doors, and decorative stone fireplace, this open living room is a great space for entertaining guests or a relaxing evening in. Into the kitchen, find sleek granite countertops, chevron backslash, stainless-steal appliances, crown moldings, and garden window. There's even a laundry room with ample storage! Upstairs, a light airy family room is enhanced with high ceilings and wet bar. Natural light floods the master suite from transom and bay windows, plus a private balcony. A connected bath offers jet tub, walk-in shower, granite vanity area, and glass block windows to create a luxurious retreat. Nearby to the NOHO Arts District, an opportunity like this doesn't come around often and won't be on the market forever!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11685 Hatteras Street have any available units?
11685 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11685 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 11685 Hatteras Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11685 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
11685 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11685 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 11685 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11685 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 11685 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 11685 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11685 Hatteras Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11685 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 11685 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 11685 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 11685 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11685 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11685 Hatteras Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College