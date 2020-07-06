11685 Hatteras Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

In North Hollywood, this stylish unit is ready to be leased! With beautiful bay windows, French doors, and decorative stone fireplace, this open living room is a great space for entertaining guests or a relaxing evening in. Into the kitchen, find sleek granite countertops, chevron backslash, stainless-steal appliances, crown moldings, and garden window. There's even a laundry room with ample storage! Upstairs, a light airy family room is enhanced with high ceilings and wet bar. Natural light floods the master suite from transom and bay windows, plus a private balcony. A connected bath offers jet tub, walk-in shower, granite vanity area, and glass block windows to create a luxurious retreat. Nearby to the NOHO Arts District, an opportunity like this doesn't come around often and won't be on the market forever!