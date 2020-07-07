1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just Reduced! Beautiful and bright, recently updated unit in the heart of Cathay Square. Move-in today and relish your central location only moments from local dining, shopping and entertainment. Fall in love with the home's sophisticated hardwood floors, built-ins, elegant archways and beam ceiling accents. Full equipped kitchen with ample cabinetry for storage, ss appliances and more. Unwind in the lovely master with chic en-suite bath. Additional features include well-appointed guest rooms, in-unit washer/drying, large closets w/built-ins and spacious front patio. This enchanting Carthay Square gem won't last long!