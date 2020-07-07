All apartments in Los Angeles
1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:27 AM

1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1167 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1167 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Reduced! Beautiful and bright, recently updated unit in the heart of Cathay Square. Move-in today and relish your central location only moments from local dining, shopping and entertainment. Fall in love with the home's sophisticated hardwood floors, built-ins, elegant archways and beam ceiling accents. Full equipped kitchen with ample cabinetry for storage, ss appliances and more. Unwind in the lovely master with chic en-suite bath. Additional features include well-appointed guest rooms, in-unit washer/drying, large closets w/built-ins and spacious front patio. This enchanting Carthay Square gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS has units with dishwashers.

